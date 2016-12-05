Raiders punter had a fantastic reaction to receiving a penalty for dancing with a ref's flag

Marquette King is already one of the more entertaining players in the NFL and on Sunday he added to his growing lore with a dance, and later with a reaction to a photo of the dance.

King is in his fifth season as a punter in the NFL, and with the Oakland Raiders suddenly a Super Bowl contender, his antics and dances on the field have made the the former college wide receiver-turned-punter a fan favourite.

The latest came late in the fourth quarter during the Raiders’ win over the Buffalo Bills. A Bills player ran into King on a punt drawing a flag. King then picked up the flag and unleashed a dance, drawing his own unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.



While the CBS announcers were highly critical and referred to the move as “bush league,” it was immediately celebrated among fans in social media circles.

After the game, King took it a step further when he saw a photo of the play. He posted the photo to Twitter with a caption suggesting that he only got caught because a “snitch” had ratted him out.

Oooooo so that’s how I got caught… ???? pic.twitter.com/VPuvLWcvFK

— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) December 5, 2016

Well played, Marquette, well played indeed.

