Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says Team Could Be Headed To Los Angeles

Photo: AP Images

The Oakland Raiders’ stadium woes are well documented, which means the team is always being mentioned as a franchise that could relocate to Los Angeles.New team owner, and son of recently deceased Al Davis, Mark Davis says a move back to L.A. is still on the table if and when the NFL decides to return to the nation’s second largest media market.



“Yeah, Los Angeles is a possibility,” owner Mark Davis said Tuesday. “Wherever’s a possibility. We need a stadium.”

Playing at the outdated O.co Coliseum keeps the club from competing for the services of big time free agents, Davis adds.

The Raiders still maintain that they would rather build a new stadium in Oakland, though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.