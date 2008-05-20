Raiders Load Up on Yahoo: T Boone Pickens Joins Icahn, Paulson Siege

Carl Icahn’s buddy and Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens is the proud owner of 10 million Yahoo (YHOO) shares in support of Icahn’s siege of Yahoo, he revealed on CNBC this morning.



For what it’s worth, T. Boone also said he thinks $125 oil is here to stay and is banking on solar to save the country. The only thing that will whack oil prices, T. Boone said, is a global recession. (Wait, aren’t we on the verge of having one?)

See Also: Hedge Fund Mogul Paulson Joins Icahn in Yahoo Siege: 30% of Proxy Vote in Bag

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.