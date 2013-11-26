61-Year-Old Raiders Fan Tried To Catch A Woman Who Jumped From The Upper Deck, '100% Saved Her Life'

A 61-year-old Marine Corps veteran is being hailed as a hero today for breaking a woman’s fall after she jumped from the upper deck at yesterday’s Raiders game.

J.D. Nelson of the Alameda Country Sheriff’s Office told the Mercury News that the woman made the 45-foot leap 15 minutes after the game had ended.

The man reportedly pleaded with her not to jump before breaking her fall while trying to catch her. Nelson told the Mercury News:

“He saved her life quite honestly, at his own expense. This guy 100 per cent saved her life. She’d be dead now.”

The woman was knocked unconscious, and is in the hospital in critical condition, police said. The man is also being treated for what the San Francisco Chronicle called “serious injuries.”

According to the Chronicle, the woman jumped from section 301 — a covered section of stands that is off limits for the public. The man who broke her fall was in the deck below.

