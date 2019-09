The Oakland Raiders continued to impress yesterday, beating the Cleveland Browns 24-17 at home to move to 4-2 on the year.



The decisive touchdown came in the third quarter, when the Raiders hoodwinked the Browns with a 35-yard fake field goal touchdown from Shane Lechler to Kevin Boss.

One of the most fun plays in football.

Here’s the video:

