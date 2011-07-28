One Of The Oakland Raiders’ New Cheerleaders Is A Grandmother

Photo: www.raiders.com

Susie Sanchez, a 37-year-old mother of three and grandmother of one, finally made the Raiderettes this year after falling short in four straight tryouts.Sanchez worked for IBM until 2004, when she quit to pursued her life-long interest in dancing by opening her own dance studio, Dancing Days.



After failing to make the Raiderettes for the fourth time in 2009, she began dancing for the San Jose Wolves of the now-defunct American Indoor Football Association West.

She made the Raiderettes for the first time in May, beating out 232 other dancers.

“It’s life changing at that moment,” Sanchez told Pinnacle News of Hollister, California.

At 37, she’s still five years younger than Laura Vikmanis, the oldest cheerleader in the NFL.

Click here to read the entire feature from Pinnacle News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.