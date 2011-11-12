There Was An NFL Game Last Night, And It Wasn't Anything Close To What We Expected

Photo: AP

The Raiders shocked the Chargers 24-17 in San Diego last night.This is a stunner.



Yeah, we knew the Chargers were a mess. But they seemed to find a bit of an identity in coming back against the Packers last week, at least offensively.

Besides, Oakland had been so awful since putting Carson Palmer under centre that it seemed like San Diego could play their usual half-assed snoozer and come out with a win.

But we were wrong.

Palmer, who threw six picks in his first six quarters this season, turned back the clock and played as well as we’ve seen him play since 2005. It wasn’t just that he had good stats, he was able to complete deep balls and make throws to the boundries.

Where is this coming from? How did he go from horrendous against Denver to good last night?

Who knows. But if he can keep it up for the rest of the year, the Raiders look like the best team in the wild and unpredictable AFC West.

