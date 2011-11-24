The Cowboys And Raiders Were The Biggest Winners In The NFL This Week

Photo: AP

After 11 weeks, the playoff picture in the NFL is starting to sort itself out. In the AFC, four of the six spots appear to be set with New England, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Houston. In the NFC, San Francisco and Green Bay will be in, and Chicago, and New Orleans are close.That leaves two spots in each conference that are still up for grabs. Let’s take a look at the teams that did the most to help their chances this weekend…



DALLAS COWBOYS

According to TeamRankings.com, the Cowboys were a coin-flip to make the playoffs prior to this weekend (50.4% chance of making the playoffs). But thanks to their overtime win over the Redskins, and the Giants loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys’ chances of making the playoffs jumped to 63.5%.

The Cowboys and Giants are now tied atop the NFC East, and they still have two games remaining against each other. But the Cowboys have a better divisional record, a better conference record, and a better point differential. So if the two teams are tied at the end, Dallas would most likely have the tie-breaker.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

The Raiders were an underdog in Minnesota against the Vikings, but came away with the win and the lead in the AFC West. As a result, their chances of making the playoffs jumped from just 36.9 per cent, to 47.7 per cent.

Oakland is still a bit of a longshot thanks to a tough remaining schedule that includes Green Bay, Chicago, Detroit, and red-hot Miami. But they have a one-game lead over Denver, and well, not even the computers believe in Tim Tebow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.