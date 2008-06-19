Raider Icahn To Start Blogging Today

From Silicon Alley Insider: Carl Icahn, the onetime greenmailer now dutifully referred to as a “legendary activist investor“, will start blogging tomorrow, he tells Reuters.



We’ve heard this before: In February, Carl said he was going to use his WordPress-powered blog (don’t expect to see anything right now — the site is “parked”) to “finally focus on more than making money”. He was going to do this, he said, by casting a spotlight on badly managed public companies.

Since then, of course, Carl has spent more time focused on making money. But now that his Yahoo (YHOO) deal looks it’s gone south, he may have more time on his hands.

But we’re still going to offer Carl the same advice we did before: Be careful! Blogging is a lot more tiring than it looks.

