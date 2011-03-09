Raided Hedge Fund Loch Capital Is The Latest Firm To Be Destroyed By The Insider Trading Probe

Loch Capital liquidated its fund at the end of 2010 Businessweek reports.



We already knew the hedge fund, which was raided last year in connection to the FBI’s massive insider trading probe, was bleeding: there was a rumour the fund was planning to fire “most” of its 14 employees by the end of December.

But now their demise is confirmed.

From Businessweek,

Loch Capital has since returned assets to investors and laid off its employees, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the firm is private.

Barai Capital and Level Global already shuttered because of the investigation. Loch makes it three.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.