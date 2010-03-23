Rahm Emanuel Reveals His Horrific Middle Finger Story

Katie Couric interviewed Obama’s chief of staff Rahm Emanuel on 60 Minutes last night. Among discussions about the year-long battle for Obamacare and his daily routine 40 feet from the president, comes this story on how he lost his middle finger in high school.



Warning: Even Rahm says “I hope nobody ate lunch,” before launching into the horrific story.



Watch the full report here: Watch CBS News Videos Online

