Rahm Emanuel Wants To Get Rid Of Half Of Chicago's City Council Seats

Chicago Mayor-elect Rahm Emanuel wasted no time putting his future colleagues on defence.



The Chicago Sun Times reports that, in a recent private meeting with city alderman, Emanuel opened with a bold budget proposal: Cutting Chicago’s City Council in half.

Chicago’s aldermen were apparently stunned. The idea is likely a non-starter, given that Emanuel needs the council to pass his budget and ethics reform plans. But, as the Sun Times points out, the suggestion is not without merit.

The city, which faces huge budget and pension crises, spends $19.5 million a year to maintain 50 aldermen. Cutting the council in half would save taxpayers an estimated $10 million a year.

Chicago has the second largest city council, one member less than New York. Los Angeles gets by with just 15.

