Rahm Emanuel flipped out on Politico's Mike Allen after he revealed Emanuel's Cuba-vacation plans

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel asked Politico’s Mike Allen to apologise to Emanuel’s wife for inadvertently revealing the mayor’s family-vacation plans during a generally awkward and tense interview.

The panel interview Wednesday focused on the mayor’s handling of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old black teenager at the hands of police.

At one point, Allen attempted to shift gears by asking Emanuel why he was choosing to take his family on a trip to Cuba later this year.

The Democratic mayor was not pleased.

“Thanks for telling everybody what I’m going to do with my family,” Emanuel said. “You just had a private conversation with me, and now you decided to make that public. I really don’t appreciate that.”

“I am expressing to you now, publicly, my displeasure,” he added.

Emanuel said that his wife would “kill him” for Allen’s question, and asked for the Playbook author’s cell-phone number so he could apologise to her directly.

“Can you give me your cell number because I’d like you to listen to Amy,” Emanuel said, referencing his wife. “I don’t know if you know this, but it’s not going to work.”

Emanuel has been sensitive to the coverage of his administration’s handling of the shooting and the subsequent investigation of the Chicago Police Department’s practices. On Wednesday, Emanuel also announced that he would cancel his trip to Paris to attend the global climate talks there, in order to focus on the ongoing situation in Chicago.

The interview itself featured palpable tension. Both Allen and Politico’s Natasha Korecki pressed the mayor over whether he intentionally attempted to block or slow the release of a video showing black teenager’s Laquan McDonald’s shooting death.

When Allen asked Emanuel about The New York Times editorial board’s call for Emanuel’s resignation, the mayor noted his displeasure with the way the interview was going.

“Because I really so much look forward to this interview and I wanted to have it,” Emanuel said, before turning to Allen. “It just felt so good saying that to you.”

