Here Comes The First Big Shakeup Of Obama's Political Team

It looks like we’re about to get the first huge shakeup of Obama’s sanctum sanctorum.



Chicago Mayor Richard Daley has announced his intention to retire at the end of his term (an office he’s held since 1989!) and the talk is that Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel will run to replace him.

It’s good timing, because with the national election imminent, a major White House shakeup was due.

Given Obama’s unpopularity Rahm may be viewed as something of a disappointment, but… when you consider what Obama accomplished (healthcare reform, the stimulus, Wall Street reform, etc.) you must admit, it’s been a very substantive Presidency (whether you agree with any of those accomplishments or not).

