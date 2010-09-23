Rahm Emanuel Is Leaving The White House

Rahm Emanuel is set to leave The White House, as he prepares to run for Mayor of Chicago, according to Bloomberg. His departure could come as soon as October.



This move was speculated about a few weeks ago when Chicago Mayor Daley announced his plans to retire, leaving open a job that Emanuel was known to want.

The news comes a day after The White House confirmed that top economic advisor Larry Summers would leave and return to Harvard.

The only real surprise here is that Emanuel might leave before the midterms.

While Obama is unpopular and it might be tempted to see a trend of folks fleeing a sinking ship, you also have to give Rahm credit for — regardless of your personal opinion — a pretty accomplished first half.

