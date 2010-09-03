BUSTED: Rahm Emanuel Said "F#$K The UAW" During Auto Bailout Negotiations

This won’t endear the Obama administration to his liberal critics.



According to a new book out from Steven Rattner, Rahm Emanuel once said “F&^K the UAW” during the auto bailout negotiations, probably in reference to some demand they made during the heady days that was getting in the way of a smooth operation. The detail was noted by The Huffington Post (via Jalopnik).

And apparently Obama once said: “Why can’t they make a Corolla?” referring to American automakers.

So basically The White House hates unions and thinks Japan’s cars are better. Got it.

