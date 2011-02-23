Rahm Emanuel Elected Mayor of Chicago

John Ellis
rahm emanuel

Photo: AP

With 84% of the precincts reporting in Chicago, it now appears certain that Rahm Emanuel will win a majority of the ballots cast in today’s primary and thus win the mayoralty outright. Mr. Emanuel is currently polling 55% of the vote.  What remains to be counted will not pull him below the 50% (plus one vote) threshold that would require a run-off primary.

So now comes the hard part…

