Rahm Emanuel Elected Mayor of Chicago

With 84% of the precincts reporting in Chicago, it now appears certain that Rahm Emanuel will win a majority of the ballots cast in today’s primary and thus win the mayoralty outright. Mr. Emanuel is currently polling 55% of the vote. What remains to be counted will not pull him below the 50% (plus one vote) threshold that would require a run-off primary.
So now comes the hard part…
