Rahm Emanuel Elected Mayor of Chicago

Photo: AP

With 84% of the precincts reporting in Chicago, it now appears certain that Rahm Emanuel will win a majority of the ballots cast in today’s primary and thus win the mayoralty outright. Mr. Emanuel is currently polling 55% of the vote. What remains to be counted will not pull him below the 50% (plus one vote) threshold that would require a run-off primary.



So now comes the hard part…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.