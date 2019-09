Photo: Flickr/Extinction Blues

After a very brief drama, Rahm Emanuel is back on the ballot for Chicago Mayor. Phew!



In a case of classic Chicago-style politics, Emanuel was getting booted off the ballot because he hadn’t been living in Chicago for the proper amount of time.

Here’s a PDF of the court ruling, via Slate’s Twitter feed.

