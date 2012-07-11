RAHM EMANUEL: Washington Is 'Dysfunctional,' Lawmakers Are 'Slaves To Ideology'

Chicago mayor and former White House chief-of-staff Rahm Emanuel slammed his former stomping grounds on CBS News This Morning Tuesday, saying that the federal government was “dysfunctional” and as mayor, he “can’t wait for Washington” to fix things in Chicago.



“I have my own view as to why [Washington is dysfunctional],” he told CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley. “It is on certain things…that allow an ideology to become an impass to progress. You should not be more loyal, or a slave to ideology.”

Of course, Emanuel has his own troubles these days. He made no mention of the city’s alarming surge in murders this year, which critics say is partly the result of the deep budget cuts Emanuel has pushed through as mayor.

Watch the entire clip below:



