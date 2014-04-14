Liverpool Player Jukes Out Two Opponents, Scores A Massive Goal Against Manchester City

In the biggest game of the Premier League season, Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 at Anfield to put themselves in pole position in the title race.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a fantastic goal.

Luis Suarez shrugged off a defender and found the Sterling in the box. The 19-year-old then fooled defender Vincent Kompany and goalie Joe Hart with a dummy, sending them lunging to the left while he went right and fired a shot into the back of the net.

The goal (via r/soccer):

Liverpool took off from there, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime. City roared back to make it 2-2 midway through the second half, but Liverpool finally made it 3-2 on another mistake by Kompany.

Liverpool hasn’t won the league since 1990. They now control their own destiny with four games to play.

Full highlights from the game:

