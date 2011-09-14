Raheem Morris Is Blaming A Blogger For The NFL Investigating His Cell Phone

Photo: AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris is in a little hot water with the NFL for possible illegal contact with players during the NFL lockout. The NFL is investigating the matter and that has Morris pointing his finger at one local blogger.Back in early June, during the heart of the NFL lockout, Morris appeared to admit during a radio interview that he was in constant contact with several of Bucs players. When asked about players working out at a local park, Morris said “They all go over there. They tell me about it all the time…Hey listen. I talk to them all the time. I talk to those guys all the time.”



Then on Monday, SURPRISE, it was reported that the NFL is investigating Raheem’s contact with the players and that Bucs could be subject to fines.

JP Peterson, a radio host in the Tampa area for “Happy Hour with JP Peterson” on 1010 Sports, reported yesterday that the NFL showed up to Bucs headquarters this week unannounced and “Gestapo-like” demanding Morris’ cell phone and phone records.

After meeting with the NFL officials, Morris admitted to the media that he spoke with players during the lockout noting that he had called Kellen Winslow to congratulate him on his baby and that he called Aqib Talib after he was arrested.

But then Morris did something strange. He appears to blame the entire incident on JoeBucsFan.com for writing about Morris’ original comments in which he admits talking to players.

Morris said (sarcastically) “Thanks JoeBucsFan for talking about that and getting my phone records checked. I appreciate that.”

Morris is a great coach that has done amazing things as one of the youngest coaches in the NFL with the youngest team in the NFL. And it is probably unfortunate that Morris will be punished for something every team was doing.

But it is not JoeBucsFan.com’s fault that he admitted breaking NFL rules during a radio interview. Next time just keep your mouth shut.

