Rags To Rags And Riches To Riches [INFOGRAPHIC]

The saying “the rich get richer while the poor get poorer” still rings true in this day and age. When it comes to educational institutions of higher learning, are educational facilities really measuring up to offering an equal chance to everyone? How do some brick-and-mortar schools compare to an online school?



This infographic details a few great points for debate, like:

The reasons why poor students have a more difficult time getting into colleges than wealthy students.

1 in 20 college applicants will increase their chances of admission by not applying for financial aid.

Poor students benefit from elite education the most.

View the full graphic below, but feel free to leave your opinions and topics for debate in the comments section.

Rags to Rags & Riches to Riches Infographic by: OnlineSchools.org

