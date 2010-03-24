Dow Closes Up Triple Digits, 11,000 In Sight

Vince Veneziani

An unshortable market begins to take form as the Dow continues to climb and climb.

Dow: Up 102 points to 10,888.

NASDAQ: Up 20 points to 2415.

S&P 500: Up 8 points to 1174.

Commodities: On the upside. Crude oil closed at $81.89 a barrel, up $0.29.

Gold is at $1104.90 an ounce, up $5.40 and silver is up $0.10 to $17.03 an ounce.

