The River That Created The Grand Canyon Is Going Dry

The Colorado River, which famously carved the Grand Canyon, is beautiful to behold and amazing to raft. Unfortunately, this crucial water source is also slowly going dry.



Average annual rainfall has been falling in the southwest for the last century, while climate change, dam construction, invasive species, and population booms in desert cities like Las Vegas have caused water levels to drop by half in some places.

Twelve years ago, author and anthropologist Wade Davis and his friend Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rafted the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon in part to consider the river’s troubled future and what we stand to lose.

They documented the trip in a gorgeous film called Grand Canyon Adventure: River At Risk.

Davis respects the power of untamed nature, and believes that we can’t afford to lose the connection we have to wild place.

