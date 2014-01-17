Raft Of Christie Officials Subpoenaed In Bridgegate: Report

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives a news conference in Trenton January 9, 2014.

The New Jersey State Assembly committee investigating Bridgegate has supboenaed many top aides to Gov. Chris Christie (R), including his Chief of Staff and his Chief Counsel, reports Matthew Arco of PolitickerNJ.

The PolitickerNJ report cites an anonymous source and has not been independently confirmed by Business Insider.

The reported list of subpoena targets also includes top officials from Christie’s 2013 re-election campaign and from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. It does not include Christie himself.

Subpoena targets reportedly include:

Kevin O’Dowd, Chief of Staff to Governor Christie, and Christie’s designee to serve as Attorney General

Charlie McKenna, Chief Counsel to the Governor

Maria Comella, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Planning

Regina Egea, Director of the Authorities Unit and designee to replace O’Dowd as Chief of Staff

Bridget Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs until last week, when Christie fired her

Michael Drewniak, Communications Director

Colin Reed, Deputy Communications Director

Bill Stepien, manager of Christie’s 2013 campaign and Christie’s designee to serve as Chairman of the New Jersey Republican Party, until he withdrew last week

Nicole Davidman Drewniak, Finance Director for Christie’s 2013 campaign (and wife of Michael Drewniak)

Matt Mowers, now the Executive Director of the New Hampshire Republican Party, but previously the regional political director for Christie for Governor who sought Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich’s endorsement

David Samson, Chairman of the Port Authority (Christie appointee)

Patrick Foye, Executive Director of the Port Authority (Andrew Cuomo appointee)

Bill Baroni, Deputy Executive Director of the Port Authority until he resigned in late 2013 (Christie appointee)

Subpoenas may be for documents, testimony or both.

Drewniak and Reed did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the accuracy of the list of subpoenas. Tim O’Donovan, Press Secretary to Assemblyman John Wisniewski (D), who is leading the investigation, told Business Insider he did not know who had been subpoenaed.

