Former Iranian President Just Kicked Out Of Government As Hardliners Tighten Grip

Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the clerical ally of reformer Mir Hossein Mousavi, has just been booted from one of the country’s main councils, according to Reuters.This is the latest move in a spate of actions taken against reformers within Iran. Mousavi and fellow reformist Mehdi Karroubi are alleged to be in government custody.



Beyond supporting Mousavi at the last election, Rafsanjani has previously supported more liberal policies within Iran, in terms of freedom of expression. He was previously president of Iran, from 1989 to 1997, and has now been forced to withdrawal from his top position at the Assembly of Experts.

It’s pretty clear that, over a year on from the protests that shook the Iranian regime, the country is still incredibly frightened of a liberal revolution that could sweep hardliners from power.

Further protests are expected in the country today.

