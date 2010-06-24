Sore Loser: Algerian Player Slaps Female Reporter Across The Face

Losing Algerian player Rafik Saifi slapped a female reporter across the face after his country’s loss to the U.S. in their final World Cup match today.



The reporter, Asma Halimi, claims she said nothing to Saifi. She responded by slapping him back.

Halimi plans to file a complaint with the Algerian F.A. and Fifa.

Here is a picture of Rafik Saifi from lefigaro:

