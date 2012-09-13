Amanda Knox's Ex Admits It Was Odd They Kissed And Caressed While Police Searched For Roommate's Body

Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito

In what is expected to be an explosive tell-all, the man accused of being Amanda Knox’s murder accomplice says that while the two were innocent, their behaviour the night Meredith Kercher’s body was found is troubling.Kercher was living with Knox in Perugia, Italy when she was murdered in 2007. Knox and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were initially accused and convicted of the crimes but were ultimately acquitted last year.



In his new book, “Honour Bound: My Journey To Hell and Back with Amanda Knox,” due out Sept. 18, Sollecito maintains the couple’s innocence but acknowledges their “odd behaviour” when Kercher’s body was found, The Daily Mail and The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Sollecito and Knox reportedly caressed and kissed outside the home where Kercher was found while police investigated the crime scene. Knox also allegedly sat on his lap and “draped her arms over him” while the pair were interrogated at the police station — something Sollecito claims made him uncomfortable.

Sollecito also asserts the pair had no “real alibi the night of Nov. 1 except each other,” according to the Mail.

“honour Bound” goes into detail about the couple’s tumultuous relationship, including details about the night the pair met and how the murder allegations affected them.

