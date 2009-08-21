When PR Firms Get Fired

Yesterday, the founder of a company called ContentNext, Rafat Ali, announced that he was firing his PR firm, Brainerd Communicators.

In unconventional fashion, Rafat made this announcement in a comment on this site:

“I hate our agency. The’re morons. There is a reason why we’re getting rid of them.”

Rafat was responding to a post we wrote about a PR pitch that Brainerd sent out that made Rafat look a bit silly, at least in our eyes.

We didn’t mention Brainerd in our post on that pitch–we stripped out the identifying info and simply included a screen shot of the pitch itself. But the sting of getting fired in a blog comment apparently sent the folks at Brainerd over the edge.

In an email, Brainerd Managing Director Michele Clarke asked us for a “correction” based on an apparent “mischaracterization” of the firm in our post. (Again, we never mentioned the firm, so Michele was presumably referring to Rafat’s characterization of his agency–which he never named–as “morons.”)

Michele also included the following “coverage,” aimed at convincing us — and, more importantly, you — that Rafat’s assessment of the firm was unfair. Brainerd, Michele says, has actually “achieved terrific results for ContentNext, including significant top-tier media coverage across both broadcast, print and online.”

We will admit to being a bit startled when Rafat called his PR people “morons.” But we are far more surprised that Brainerd would be so unprofessional as to retaliate against an unhappy client by rushing to get its side of the story into the press.

In any event,

Click here to see all the “terrific results” Brainerd says it got for ContentNext * →

(Note that almost all of these “results” are minor mentions of work by Lauren Rich Fine, a well-known, top-ranked Wall Street analyst for the better part of two decades. Lauren doesn’t need a PR firm to get her work mentioned in the press.)

* The red highlights are ours–Brainerd sent us raw screenshots.

