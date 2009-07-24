PaidContent Mogul Ali Blasts Billionaire Wasserstein

Billionaire financier Bruce Wasserstein is mulling a bid for BusinessWeek, BusinessWeek‘s Jon Fine reported earlier.



On Twitter, PaidContent mogul Rafat Ali suggested that Wasserstein already has his hands full of crappy media properties (trade publisher Penton Media and The Deal).

“BTW, Wasserstein still has a lot of shit to fix with his Penton and TheDeal holdings,” Ali tweeted. “May want to tackle those first before BW.”

