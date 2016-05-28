Rafael Nadal unexpectedly announces he has withdrawn from French Open with a wrist injury

Rafael Nadal announced in an unexpected press conference on Friday from Roland Garos that he has withdrawn from the French Open due to a wrist injury.

Nadal, who has won the tournament a record nine times, cruised through his first two rounds of the tournament earlier this week, looking healthy and confident.

But in his press conference, which he arrived at with his wrist wrapped, he said that pain in his left wrist had increased and and that he was withdrawing because did not want to risk tearing his wrist, a more serious injury.

