Rafael Nadal Wins The US Open In A Classic Final Match With Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in a beautifully played 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 final match to win the U.S. Open.

He has been the best player in the world since his shock loss in the first round of Wimbledon, and tonight he simply outclassed the No. 1 player in the world — who didn’t even play that badly.

This one looked to be destined to be another five-set marathon after Djokovic easily won the second set 6-3. That set also included an unreal 54-shot rally.

But Rafa fended off a break point at 5-3 in the third set, and blew Djokovic’s doors off from there.

Still, Djokovic played some fantastic tennis at times, including this drop shot:

Rafa was just too good. The way he went from defence to offence tonight made him unbeatable:

Rafa broke Novak seven times. Said Djokovic after the match, “He was too good.”

He collapsed onto the court after the win:

