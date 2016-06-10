Rafael Nadal will miss Wimbledon with a lingering wrist injury

Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he will not play at Wimbledon, due to the wrist injury that forced him to withdraw after the second round of the French Open earlier this season.

The 30-year-old Spaniard said in a statement that his wrist, which is still in a cast, needs more time to heal before he can return to the tennis court. Nadal has won 14 Grand Slam singles titles, but he has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons. He has not won a Grand Slam since 2014 at Roland Garros, and is ranked fourth in the world.

Wimbledon begins June 27.

