PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal moved into the third round of the French Open by beating Pablo Andujar of Spain 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (4) Thursday.The top-ranked Nadal trailed 5-1 in the third set before forcing the tiebreaker.



Nadal is trying to equal Bjorn Borg’s record of winning six titles at Roland Garros.

