Report: Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Olympics

Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Just a few days before the games are set to being Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Olympics, according to the AP’s Steve Wilson.Nadal says he is “not in condition” to compete, according to BBC.



He was scheduled to carry the Spanish flag during the opening ceremonies.

Nadal won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and most recently lost in a stunning upset during the second round at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were the favourites to win gold even before this news broke, but Nadal’s absence obviously increases their chances now.

It also gives hope to local star Andy Murray, who reached the Wimbledon finals a few weeks ago before losing to Federer.

Likewise, David Ferrer will have to carry the torch for Spain, so to speak.

