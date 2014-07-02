Rafael Nadal Just Lost To A 19-Year-Old Ranked 144 In The World At Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios, an Australian 19-year-old, beat Rafael Nadal in four sets today in the fourth round of Wimbledon (7-6,5-7,7-6,6-3). Kyrgios entered the tournament as a wild card with only three career victories as a professional, and now he’s earned a spot in the final eight after beating the no. 1 player in the world. Nadal entered the match as the reigning French Open champion and a two-time Wimbledon champ.

Last season — still a junior player — Kyrgios won the junior Australian open. He’s currently ranked 144th in the world. For Nadal, it’s undoubtedly one of the worst losses of his career.

Nadal was unable to solve Kyrgios’s big serve, breaking the youngster just once in four sets. And if beating Nadal wasn’t enough, Kyrgios also had the best shot of the tournament.

Although it may be easy to call Kyrgios the player of the future after his big result today, we’ll have to wait and see how he fares in the quarters. He plays eighth-ranked Milos Raonic, the first Canadian to reach the Wimbledon quarters in the Open era.

