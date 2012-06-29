WHAT? HOW?!? Rafael Nadal Eliminated From Wimbledon In Astonishing Second Round Upset

Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal just went down at Wimbledon to Lukas Rosol of Czech Republic 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.The un-seeded, 26-year-old Rosol entered the match ranked No. 100 in the world and had never made it past the first round at Wimbledon in his career.



Rosol’s net approaches were much better throughout the match.

And what’s even more surprising for the usually resilient Nadal, is that he only had one (ONE!) break point in the three sets he lost to Rosol.

In other words, Rosol was without a doubt the best player at Centre Court Thursday.

Nadal was the No. 2 seed at the tournament and widely expected to meet No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals.

This is the second major upset at Wimbledon in as many days.

Caroline Wozniacki was prematurely sent away during her first round match against Tamira Paszek Wednesday.

