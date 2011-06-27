Rafael Nadal Is Skipping Out On The Davis Cup

Photo: GoTo Tennis

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal will skip Spain’s Davis Cup quarterfinal against the United States in July, with the top-ranked Spaniard blaming his decision on the ITF for poor scheduling.The French Open champion told Spanish sports daily AS his priority was his health and he needed a rest of at least 15-20 days after Wimbledon to prepare for the second half of the season and the U.S. Open, one of his priorities.



“I can’t be everywhere. I need to have my knees checked and see how everything is going in relation to the treatment we’ve done on them, which has helped me. The idea is to repeat what I did in 2010 so that I can be well prepared for the U.S. Open,” Nadal was quoted as saying Monday.

Nadal missed last season’s Davis Cup quarterfinal, a loss to eventual finalist France.

Nadal blamed the International Tennis Federation for its hectic season schedule.

“The ITF continues to err in its insistence on the Davis Cup calendar. There is zero consideration for us, the players,” Nadal said. “If the best players don’t play the competition loses prestige. The ITF should ask itself why this is happening.”

Spain captain Albert Costa picked his team Monday with David Ferrer, Fernando Verdasco, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers representing the four-time champions in Austin, Texas, from July 8-10.

Nadal won both of his singles matches in Spain’s 4-1 first-round victory at Belgium in March.

The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 29-Sept. 11.

