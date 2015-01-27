RAFAEL NADAL IS OUT OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN

World tennis No.3 Rafael Nadal has been sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open in straight sets by Czech Tomas Berdych.

Berdych won the quarter-final game 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

In their previous 21 matches Nadal had beaten the big-serving Berdych 18 times – and hadn’t lost to him in eight years.

Nadal was runner-up in the Australian Open final last year to Stan Wawrinka.

