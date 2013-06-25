HUGE UPSET: Rafael Nadal Loses To A Total Nobody In The First Round Of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal has lost in straight sets in one of the biggest upsets in Wimbledon history. Darcis’ ace on match point ended Nadal’s hopes. You can see video of match point below.

Darcis, from Belgium, is ranked no. 110 in the world.

Nadal fought off four set points in the tie-breaker and even had a set point of his own at 8-7. However, Darcis won the final three points of the tie-breaker.

Nadal also lost the first set in a tie-breaker (7-4).

Much was made about Nadal being seeded fifth at Wimbledon, where they use computer rankings to determine seeds. But one year after losing in the second round of Wimbledon to a player ranked no. 100 in the world, Nadal is in big danger of being knocked out in the first round.

Nadal has never lost in the first round of a grand slam event.

[EARLIER] Rafael Nadal is on the verge of being upset in the first round of Wimbledon trailing Steve Darcis 2-0 after losing a second set tie-breaker.

[UPDATE] Darcis is up 5-4 in the third set and will serve for the match.

[UPDATE] Darcis broke Nadal’s serve in the first game of the third set and is now up 5-3 with Nadal serving. As the match moves along, it is becoming more obvious that Nadal is not healthy. He is favoring his left leg. Nadal has battled knee injuries for several years.

Here’s the winning point from the second set …