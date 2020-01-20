A look at Rafael Nadal's investments – including luxury yachts, a restaurant chain and his $62,000-per-person tennis academy

Rafael Nadal. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

World’s number 1 men’s singles tennis player Rafael Nadal is here in Australia for the 2020 Australian Open tennis tournament.

As one of the highest paid tennis players of all time, we take a look at some of his investments over the years.

These include Nadal’s homes in Spain and the Dominican Republic, his tennis academy and his philanthropic efforts.

Rafael Nadal has made several investments.

The world number 1 men’s singles tennis player will be taking to the courts in Melbourne for the 2020 Australian Open. Nadal, who married longtime girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello in late 2019, has won 19 grand slams and claims the informal title of ‘king of clay’.

Nadal is one of the world’s highest paid athletes in the world, according to Forbes. He has claimed 84 singles titles and secured more than US$119 million in prize money.

Nadal has endorsement deals with several companies including Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Kia and French sports equipment company Babolat. According to Forbes, Nadal has secured $27 million in endorsements.

Nadal’s partnership with Kia. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

More recently, the Australian travel insurance company, Insure and Go, has also sponsored the star, according to the company’s Twitter account and the AFR. He even featured in a commercial for the brand. Business Insider Australia has reached out to Insure and Go for more details.

Insure and Go ad campaign. Image: Screenshot, YouTube

In addition to his tennis acclaim and endorsement deals, Nadal has a number of other ventures including a tennis academy, a foundation for children and several properties.

Here is a look at some of his investments:

A tennis academy

Nadal opened the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016 in his hometown of Manacor, in Majorca, Spain. According to Reuters, it costs kids $US62,000 to enrol at the academy – which no doubt makes it a lucrative venture for Nadal. For that price, students get to stay at the Academy campus, with meals provided and they are provided training and education. There is also a fitness centre with a range of classes offered, as well as a wellness spa – not to mention hard, clay, indoor and squash courts available.

Rafa Nadal Academy. Image: Facebook

Restaurants

Nadal teamed up with singer Enrique Iglesias and later soccer star Christian Ronaldo to invest in the Spanish restaurant chain TATEL. The first restaurant opened in Madrid, followed by others in Ibiza and Miami – which temporarily closed amid renovations. One restaurant is also coming soon to Beverly Hills.

Rafael Nadal and Enrique Iglesias. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)

Hot wheels

Nadal also reportedly owns some swanky vehicles including the Mercedes-Benz SL55 and an Aston Martin DBS. The Merc starts at A$223,042 and the Aston Martin starts at A$517,000 for the basic models. In other words, Nadal isn’t skimping on his ride.

An Aston Matin DBS. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

Luxury yachts

Nadal put his Italian-built MCY 76 luxury yacht Beethoven up for sale in 2018 for $US3 million. Nadal told Yachting Magazine in 2017 that being on the sea, aboard the MCY 76 gives him a chance to relax. “I have the boat just one minute from my house by car, so in any moment I feel free to say, ‘OK, I’ll go and come back tomorrow,’ and that gives me the possibility to relax, and I feel free to do it, if the sea conditions allow me to, of course,” he said.

Nadal has since bought a Sunreef catamaran for an unknown price, which is set to be built in 2020.

Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images



Luxury living

Nadal owns multiple homes including his home in Mallorca, Spain which is worth around US$1.5 million and a luxury villa in the Dominican Republic, purchased at US$2 million.

General scenes around the island of Palma in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sports centres

Nadal opened the first Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre in 2018, located at the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in Mexico, where guests can learn from world famous tennis players. The centre is also available for local residents, with training programs provided for adults and children including workshops and private classes. It’s unclear how much the deal between Palladium and Nadal is worth.

In 2019, Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre also opened in the Sani Resort in Greece. This site features eight clay courts. An opening deal was the chance to be trained by Nadal’s uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal.

Grand Palladium rand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa. Image: Facebook



Philanthropic works

In 2008, Nadal and his mother Ana Maria Parera established the Fundación Rafa Nadal (Rafael Nadal Foundation), which focuses on sport and education for disadvantaged children. The organisation has projects including the Nadal Educational Tennis School in India that offers tennis training, academic support and basic healthcare to more than 200 children a year, and the Study and Play program in Spain that gives students grants to study at universities in the United States.

Image: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Real estate

On top of his homes, Nadal has a hand in other real estate investments. Together with his partners, he snapped up a 19th-century building in Madrid which reportedly cost almost US$30 million, Business Insider reported.

Tech partnerships

In 2016, Nadal teamed up with Telefonica Open Future – an organisation that supports startups and entrepreneurs – to reach out to tech startups with solutions for the Rafa Nadal Academy. The academy looked for solutions to improve the performance of athletes and improve training services. The startups chosen would get a roughly $US160,000 investment.

Rafa Nadal Academy. Image: Facebook

