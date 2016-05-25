Rafael Nadal hit a perfect between-the-legs winner at the French Open

Rafael Nadal has hit the early shot of the French Open on Tuesday, going between the legs for a down-the-line ace during the third set of his easy first round victory over Sam Groth, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Leading 4-1 in the third set, Nadal found himself hurrying from the net to the baseline after Groth had lobbed him. The nine-time French Open champion had no trouble tracking down the ball, of course, and pulled off a lovely ‘tweener for a clean winner.

via GIPHY

It was that kind of day for Nadal.

Here’s the full highlight:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.