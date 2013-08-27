Rafael Nadal Hit A Ridiculous Running Winner That Could Be The Best Shot Of The US Open

The U.S. Open is only one day old, but the race for Shot Of The Tournament might already be over.

American underdog Ryan Harrison approached an easy ball at the net and hit an overhead slam to Nadal’s forehand in yesterday’s first round match. Nadal not only sprinted across the court to get to the ball, but sliced it back with an incredible running passing shot.

Insane winner.

Here it is in GIF form:

The full sequence:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.