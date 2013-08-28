Rafael Nadal Catches A Ball Out Of Mid-Air With Only His Racket

In light of Rafael Nadal’s spectacular passing shot at the U.S. Open yesterday, it’s worth looking back at his most amazing trick shot of 2013.

It came back in April during the third round of the Barcelona Open.

After a let, Nadal’s opponent Benoit Paire hit the ball back to him at chest height. Instead of knocking down the ball and then grabbing it with his hand, Nadal straight-up caught the ball with his racket.

It didn’t even bounce, it just stuck right to his strings.

Magic:

Full video (via r/tennis):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

