Andy Roddick Obliterated By Rafa Nadal At The U.S. Open

UPDATE: Rafael Nadal clobbered Andy Roddick in three easy sets at the US Open this afternoon, bouncing the last American from the tournament.

EARLIER: Ouch. 6-2 Nadal takes the opening set of this men’s quarterfinal match.

Roddick is the last remaining American after John Isner fell to Andy Murray in four sets today.

But his hopes of reaching the semis are looking bleak here.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.:

Nadal just won the second set 6-1. Roddick looks uncomfortable out there — the announcers are saying he’s nursing some sort of injury.

