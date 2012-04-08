Cardinals Shortstop Rafael Furcal Is Selling His Mediterranean-Style California Mansion For $3.8 Million

Realtor.com and Getty Images/Sarah Glenn



Rafael Furcal has put his Los Angeles-area home on the market for $3.8 million.Furcal is now the St. Louis Cardinals’ shortstop, so he has no use for the place he lived in while with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home is located in a golf community in La Canada Flintridge, California, just north of LA.

How does an outdoor pool equipped with a waterfall sound?

