Cardinals Shortstop Rafael Furcal Is Selling His Mediterranean-Style California Mansion For $3.8 Million

Realtor.com and Getty Images/Sarah Glenn
Rafael Furcal has put his Los Angeles-area home on the market for $3.8 million.Furcal is now the St. Louis Cardinals’ shortstop, so he has no use for the place he lived in while with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home is located in a golf community in La Canada Flintridge, California, just north of LA.
How does an outdoor pool equipped with a waterfall sound?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.