Cardinals Shortstop Rafael Furcal Is Selling His Mediterranean-Style California Mansion For $3.8 Million

Lorenzo Arguello

Rafael Furcal Home For Sale

Realtor.com and Getty Images/Sarah Glenn

Rafael Furcal has put his Los Angeles-area home on the market for $3.8 million.Furcal is now the St. Louis Cardinals’ shortstop, so he has no use for the place he lived in while with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home is located in a golf community in La Canada Flintridge, California, just north of LA.

How does an outdoor pool equipped with a waterfall sound?

Curved grand staircase to show off when your guests enter the home

Formal living room

Family room with great views of the back yard

Dining room looking out to the pool area

Great kitchen with large island

Master bedroom taking up most of the second floor

Bathroom with a huge tub to relax in

The closet has A LOT of space

Not many homes have their own wine cellar

