Marc Diakiese and Rafael Fiziev collided for an all-out 'Fight Island' war which included a cheat-code, kick-dodging, Matrix move

Rafael Fiziev showcased defensive skills so brilliant in his win Sunday over Marc Diakiese that he could have been mistaken for Neo out of the 1999 movie “The Matrix.”

The third of the UFC’s four events on “Fight Island” this month featured many stunning performances and knockouts.

But Fiziev and Diakiese’s lightweight match was considered so good by the UFC that both fighters were awarded with a $US50,000 check each.

Watch highlight clips of Fiziev’s big win below.

FIGHT ISLAND – Marc Diakiese and Rafael Fiziev collided for an all-out UFC war in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fighters were awarded with a bonus check of $US50,000 each for producing the “Fight of the Night” at the behind-closed doors Flash Forum venue in a quarantined area of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

It was a main card lightweight match, and one of the most entertaining scraps from the “Fight Island” festival so far.

Statistically, there was little to separate Diakiese from Fiziev as the former landed 73 of his 153 strikes, compared to the latter’s 82 strikes landed from 128.

But the skills Fiziev showcased, together with the power he was able to dispatch from his leg kicks, appeared to win him a unanimous decision with scores of 30-28 and 29-28 (twice).

One of Fiziev’s skills included a cheat-code kick-dodge which would not have looked out of place in the popular dystopian science fiction movie “The Matrix.”

Watch it here:

HE ENTERED THE MATRIX! ???? @RafaelFiziev with a move out of a video game. pic.twitter.com/dGURo2OpUJ — UFC (@ufc) July 19, 2020

Fiziev’s evasive manoeuvring was so good, you would be forgiven for thinking it was a fluke – a one-off.

However, he’s actually pulled off the same stunt in a prior fight.

See here:

Tonight was not the first time @RafaelFiziev entered the Matrix. He's been dodging shots since 2017 ???? (via @PhuketTopTeam) pic.twitter.com/bhJYLaTGVK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

It wasn’t just defensive skills Fiziev, a 27-year-old police officer from Kyrgizistan, showcased.

He was also able to demonstrate just how effective he can be in attack, too, as he whipped the shinbone of his leg into the reddened rib-cage of his opponent time after time.

What a round! ???? These two are unleashing the damage. The main card continues on E+ for #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/gCrkTmMbiW — UFC (@ufc) July 19, 2020

“I’m happy with the win … I’m happy for my second win in the UFC,” Fiziev said after the fight. “I have a plan to break his heart, break his body, and show perfect technique, show what I know. I hope people like it.

“I hope I have no serious injuries and I hope before the new year I come back again,” Fiziev finished.

With the win, the Kyrgyz fighter advanced his fledgling record to eight wins (five knockouts, one submission, and two decisions) against one loss.

