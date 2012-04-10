Dior Has Finally Replaced Anti-Semitic Ranter John Galliano With A New Artistic Director

PARIS (AP) — Christian Dior has named Belgian designer Raf Simons as its new artistic director, and says he’ll present his first show for the renowned fashion house in Paris in July.



The appointment comes seven months after star designer John Galliano was convicted by a Paris court for making anti-Semitic insults. The job of artistic director has been open since then.

Simons, who previously designed for the Jil Sander fashion house, was considered a top candidate for the job.

A statement by on Monday said Simons “will inspire and propel into the 21st century” the style of the prestigious house.

