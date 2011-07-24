Rado's Diastar Watch Grows Up To Be The D-Star

Things are getting a bit weird when brands start making limited edition timepieces for Baselworld. That would be like auto makers producing special cars to debut at auto shows, that are done in honour of those auto shows.



It starts to turn into a cyclical argument. This piece is the new Rado D-Star. In addition to be being a “Basel Special” piece, it is also done in honour of the classic Rado Diastar.

“Diastar” has been hipped down to “D-Star,” which is supposed to make the collection sound more cool. The slightly oval, oblong case is much like the original, but the sporty dial and subtle nature of the watch are a modern treat. In fact, this is probably an easy watch to brush off at first glance as being nothing special. Wear it on the wrist for a while and a design like this will quickly grow on you. The case is in black ceramic… in pure Rado style. Here done in a matte finish. The case is 42mm wide and water resistant to 100 meters.

On the dial you have a simple, elegant design with a minimalists chronograph layout and nice applied hour markers. The polish on the hour markers and hands helps contrast nicely with the more flat tones of the case. This is a watch that revels in the dial and has a case that is there for shape and comfort alone. Features like a tachymeter scale and red chronograph seconds hand are there to give the watch a sportier feel – and they more or less succeed in that.

