Gurbaksh Chahal, The Ousted Founder Of RadiumOne, Just Launched A New Startup With A Dramatic Video

RadiumOne’s recently fired founder, Gurbaksh Chahal, just officially announced his new startup, an ad technology company called Gravity4, with a dramatic video.

Chahal was fired by RadiumOne’s board after he became the focus of negative press. Last August, Chahal was charged with 45 felonies for allegedly kicking and hitting his former girlfriend.

The charges were dropped, but Chahal still pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour charges, including one for domestic violence battery.

The video for the new startup shows people free-jumping from mountains while Chahal delivers a dramatic monologue about the importance of not giving up.

“Limits are there for a reason,” he says. “To be broken.”

Check out the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s his full LinkedIn post:

